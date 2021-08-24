August Heat Peaks

Summer is simmering! We're riding the eastern edge of a full-blown, late August heat wave for a few more days. With high pressure in control, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. This will rival Lexington's warmest days of the year so far. With muggy air entrenched across the Commonwealth the heat index will reach the mid to upper 90s during peak afternoon heating. Western counties could see triple digit heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect for far western Kentucky. A few showers and storms may make it across the river into northern counties midweek but any relief would be brief.