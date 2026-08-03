August Highlights

The final month of meteorological summer has begun. Overall, we don't lose a lot of temperature just yet. However, we do lose over an hour of daylight this month, so the cool will follow. If you're keeping track, it's about 2 minutes loss per day now which increases to almost 2 and a half minutes per day by the end of the month.

LEX NEWS

This first week of August will hover near normal with highs in the middle and upper 80s. We'll start the week with a tolerable level of humidity, but that will be increasing as we go through the week. Even though the temperatures may be similar, it will have a much muggier feel by the end of the week.

LEX NEWS

Rain chances are small tomorrow, but will increase on Wednesday. It's more hit and miss summertime storms by late this week and into the weekend.