Back Above Normal Thursday

Spring is only a day away and it will start to feel like it Thursday. Even with mostly to partly cloudy skies, a southwest wind will send highs above normal, into the low to mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible, but most will stay dry. The warmup kicks into high gear Friday, just in time to start the weekend and usher in the vernal equinox. Highs will soar to the low 70s aided by an increasingly gusty southwest wind. We'll peak in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it while you can, we're back in the 50s early next week.