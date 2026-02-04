Back in the 20s for one more day

The Commonwealth will see another brisk day on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s under a partly sunny sky. Tonight will be frigid, with overnight lows in the teens. Anything that melted during the day will freeze up by the morning commute. We return to the upper 30s on Friday, with a chance of a wintry mix. The best chances for that mix continue to be in northeastern Kentucky and eastern Kentucky. Further south, rain showers could be seen instead of snow. By the weekend, we will stay near or above freezing for both Saturday and Sunday. Our streak of below normal days will come to a close by the beginning of the workweek as we finally reach the low 40s. The thaw will continue through the rest of the week, with highs possibly reaching the 50s by Wednesday.