Back in the 20s for Thursday

Our wintry pattern has arrived, bringing us to the 10s this evening and the 20s by Thursday afternoon. Tonight, we could see a few snow flurries as we experience the effects of our latest cold front. By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall to the upper 10s. The afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky. By the weekend, our snow chances will increase as another front approaches the Commonwealth. The best chance will be Friday evening into Saturday morning.