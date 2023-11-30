We're finally back in the 50s Thursday thanks to a continued southwest wind, expect a mostly to partly sunny afternoon. Rain ramps up overnight and coverage maxes out Friday morning, watch for a wet commute! Showers taper off Friday night and we'll catch a Saturday break (good news for the Christmas parade) before a few showers develop again late in the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s through Monday.
Posted at 3:56 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 03:56:26-05
