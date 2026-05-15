Back in the 70s Friday

We're warming up a bit Friday with highs back to near normal, in the mid 70s. A few showers and isolated storms are possible late in the morning into the early afternoon, mainly north of I-64. A warm front lifts north Saturday sparking our best chance for showers and storms this weekend. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (damaging wind) in the afternoon, early evening. Even with active weather and increased cloud cover, highs will surge to around 80° thanks to a gusty southwest wind. We'll calm down but stay unseasonably warm to wrap up the weekend. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s Sunday and peak around 90° (Lexington's record high is 92°) Monday.