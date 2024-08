Some kids have already gone back to school, but Fayette County as well as several other counties head back Wednesday.

It's going to be a great summer day (sorry kids). We'll be dry, with more sunshine, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will also be pretty good for mid August.

There's a small rain chance Thursday, but rain is likely by Friday.

Drive with care with the kids heading out to school!