Back To School Still Feels Summery

We usually associate 'back to school' weather with something a little more fall-like. But not this year as it's going to be a muggy 'back to school' Wednesday for a lot of kids.

There will be some sun around early for the trip to school with just a few folks seeing a quick shower, just about all the kids will be dry. It'll be warm with temperatures well into the 70s.

The trip home after Day 1 will be hot and muggy with pretty good coverage of rain and storms. A lot of folks will be dealing with these storms which could have locally heavy rain and a lot of lightning with them in the afternoon. It'll stay muggy with temperatures in the upper 80s away from those storms.

As we say every year...SLOW DOWN going through the neighborhoods as kids are excited and may not be paying complete attention. Rain can complicate that in the afternoon.