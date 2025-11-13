Back To The Warm Side Of Fall

After a week that began with a winter preview, it's finishing on a wonderfully mild fall note for both Friday and Saturday.

We begin Friday with sunshine, but we'll watch the clouds increase in the afternoon. Most of these will be relatively thin upper clouds making for a veiled sunshine. By the latter part of the day they should be thickening up. It turns breezy during the day, but it's seasonably warm with highs into the mid 60s.

Saturday is even warmer! It will feature more clouds overall and there is a minimal light rain chance both early and then again toward the evening/Saturday night, but the vast majority of the day is terrific. It will turn windy though, with gusts into the 30 mph range.

Sunday gets cooler, but closer to normal.