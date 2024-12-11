Back to Winter Wednesday

Wednesday will end up much colder with highs in the upper 30s. After an early morning round of light snow we'll see scattered rain and snow showers later in the day. Higher elevations of our eastern mountain counties could see up to an inch or more but little to no accumulation is expected elsewhere. Some of the snow showers later in the day may be strong enough to drop visibility and put down minor/light accumulation on the grass and elevated surfaces. Watch for wet, slick road conditions where they fire up. Thursday stays cold (mid to upper 30s) but we'll be dry and mostly sunny. Expect 40s Friday and 50s this weekend with a rising rain chance Saturday into Sunday.