Back To Work And Back To More Rain

As the Memorial Day weekend end comes to a close, it turned out ok for most of us. There were more clouds and showers south compared to north, but for many, Monday ended up good enough.

Another slow moving area of low pressure is moving our way late Monday so we're looking at more rain coming in later tonight and then through the day Tuesday. There will be chances both early and late in the day for some locally heavier downpours, and overall the day looks pretty wet.

We're looking at 1 to 2 inches of rain by Wednesday, so this is going to be a good soaker. There's at least a minimal risk of some high water in poorer drainage locations, so Stay Weather Aware with those prospects.

Temperatures also remain seasonably cool with highs staying in the upper 60s and low 70s.

