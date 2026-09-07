Back To Work And Back To The Heat

Even with the unofficial end of summer on Labor Day, the weather is still holding onto the season. After a brief break Sunday, temperatures climbed back above normal on Monday, and some humidity came along for the ride too making for a terrific end of the 'summer' season.

Overall, summer will be holding on this week, but not as hot, or humid, as what we saw last week. Highs will be averaging at and above normal over the next week, Friday being the only day that's below normal. By the way, the normals are now sneaking into the lower 80s.

Tomorrow will flirt with 90, and the humidity is back. A small t-storm chance will sneak in during the afternoon.

Over the weekend, our sunsets started occurring before 8:00. We've lost over 2 hours since the summer solstice, but will lose over 3 hours before the winter solstice. We're losing almost 2 1/2 minutes per day of daylight. Just remember, even as our daylight time shortens, it still gets hot.