Balmy Midweek

November's wild meteorological mood swings continue midweek, we're about to soar into some seriously balmy territory! Highs will surge well above average Wednesday thanks to a gusty (25-35 mph) S/SW wind with a peak around 70°. Lexington's record high is 80°. The cold front will sweep through driving a round of gusty showers our way, expect a wet Thursday morning commute. We'll rapidly dry out and cool down later in the day. The weekend will start dry and chilly as high pressure builds in from out west, highs will struggle to hit the mid 40s even with plenty of sunshine.