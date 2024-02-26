Balmy Monday

We're in for a mostly sunny, warm and breezy Monday with highs soaring to the upper 60s to low 70s. The last time Lexington cracked 70° was last November. Scattered showers and a few t-showers will fire Tuesday with highs still near 70°. We'll need to watch a round of storms that will drop southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. Severe storms are most likely over Indiana Tuesday evening with the line weakening as it enters Kentucky, but we could see strong to isolated severe storms with gusty wind and heavy rain. Showers linger Wednesday, we'll turn sharply colder Wednesday night with a few rain to snow showers possible and lows in the 20s.

