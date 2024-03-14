Balmy Thursday

Our well above normal warmth peaks Thursday with highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s thanks to a gusty southwest wind. Lexington's record high is 81° set back in 1973. In addition to being balmy we may see a few late day showers and t-showers, mainly over northern counties and closer to the Ohio River. Severe storms will blow up well to our west Thursday afternoon with a line of weakening, but still strong storms impacting the Commonwealth overnight into early Friday morning. Watch for isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Friday will stay mostly cloudy with lingering showers and cooler highs in the 60s behind the departing system.

