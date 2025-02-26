Balmy Wednesday

Our spring preview peaks midweek with Wednesday's highs soaring to the upper 60s, around 70° thanks to a gusty (up to 30 mph) southwest wind. Lexington's record high is 76° set back in 1944. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a few late day showers possible. We'll see a round of showers and isolated t-showers overnight as a cold front sweeps east. Thursday will dry out and end up much cooler with near normal highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.