Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Balmy Wednesday

A Round of Showers and Isolated T-showers Inbound Overnight
slot3.jpg
weather
slot3.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted

Our spring preview peaks midweek with Wednesday's highs soaring to the upper 60s, around 70° thanks to a gusty (up to 30 mph) southwest wind. Lexington's record high is 76° set back in 1944. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a few late day showers possible. We'll see a round of showers and isolated t-showers overnight as a cold front sweeps east. Thursday will dry out and end up much cooler with near normal highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18