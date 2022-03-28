Battle Of The Seasons Continues

After what was a cold late March day, we're looking at another very cold night by late March standards. With a partly cloudy sky our lows tonight will be heading into the upper 20's. All of this is running about 15 degrees below normal. Tomorrow a warm front will be assembling to our south and as it lifts north we'll remain mostly cloudy. A passing shower or 2 around the area will be possible, but most of us will stay dry. Our highs will be mainly in the upper 40's and low 50's.

On Wednesday, a powerful spring storm will be spinning up to our west and heading toward the Ohio Valley. Ahead of it, the winds will howl out of the southwest and our temperatures will take a gigantic jump getting into the mid 70s. The possibility of strong thunderstorms with that system arrives Wednesday night and we'll keep an eye on the severe potential with these. The low and cold front will come by on Thursday with rain and storms likely and another windy day. Highs will still be warm on Thursday.

The cold air pours back in for Friday and into the the first part of the weekend as highs fall back into the 50s. At least that a normal brand of cold as opposes to the more winterlike temperatures we've seen the last few days. There will be some rain chances this weekend as well.