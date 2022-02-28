Beautiful Days Ahead

Meteorological spring starts Tuesday and it appears Mother Nature got the memo. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend through midweek with highs climbing well above average, from the mid 50s Monday into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Plenty of opportunity to get outside and soak up some spectacular weather! A dry cold front will drop south Thursday knocking highs back into the 50s. Watch for active weather and a much better chance for rain on the rise this weekend.