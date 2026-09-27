Beautiful fall weather continues before a midweek warm-up

We are starting off pretty chilly across Central and Eastern Kentucky this Sunday morning, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s in many locations. You'll definitely want to have the light jacket handy if you're heading out the door early!

The good news is we're starting off with clear skies and plenty of sunshine, and that sunshine will stick with us throughout the rest of the day.

Plenty of sunshine for your Sunday

Another beautiful fall day is ahead, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s across much of the area. A few locations could get a little warmer this afternoon.

The air will also be very dry, with low humidity making it feel extremely comfortable outside. If you have any outdoor plans, Sunday is shaping up to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Another cool night ahead

Clear skies will stick with us into Sunday night, allowing temperatures to cool off quickly once the sun goes down.

Overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid 50s, setting us up for another cool start Monday morning.

More of the same through Tuesday

Monday and Tuesday will essentially be a copy and paste of what we see Sunday.

High pressure will remain in control, keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will generally reach the mid to upper 70s, with some locations getting close to 80 degrees.

Warmer weather and rain chances return

We'll start changing things up by Wednesday as warmer air moves back into the region. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s, making it feel more like summer again for the middle of the week.

Our next weather system will approach late Thursday, bringing rain chances back into the forecast Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Showers could then linger into Friday and throughout portions of next weekend. There is still some uncertainty surrounding exactly how the weekend plays out, but for now, enjoy the sunshine and comfortable fall weather over the next several days!