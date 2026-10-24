Beautiful fall weather continues with sunshine and 70s through next week

We are starting off another chilly Saturday morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with temperatures in the 40s and even a few upper 30s in our colder locations. You'll definitely want that light jacket if you're heading out the door early!

The good news is that we'll warm up nicely throughout the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s.

If you've been enjoying this beautiful fall weather, you're in luck! This pattern of chilly mornings, comfortable afternoons and lots of sunshine will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons

Our mornings will continue to feel cool over the next several days, with temperatures generally dropping into the 40s overnight.

Some of our colder valleys could even dip into the upper 30s, with patchy fog possible during the early morning hours. A little patchy frost is also possible in the coldest locations Saturday morning.

Thankfully, sunshine will help warm things up each afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s across much of the region.

Dry weather sticks around through next week

High pressure will continue to keep our weather quiet throughout the upcoming week, bringing plenty of sunshine and very little change in our temperatures.

We may see a few additional clouds from time to time during the middle of the week, but rain chances will remain near zero through at least Friday.

Temperatures will also stay slightly above average for late October, making for some fantastic weather to get outside and enjoy the changing fall colors!

Extended dry stretch could worsen drought

While the sunshine and comfortable temperatures are great for outdoor plans, our extended stretch of dry weather does come with a downside.

With little to no rainfall expected through the end of October, ongoing drought conditions across portions of Kentucky could continue to worsen.

Additional areas could also begin experiencing drought conditions as rainfall deficits continue to grow.

When could rain return?

Our next opportunity for rainfall may not arrive until the beginning of November.

While a stray shower around Halloween cannot be completely ruled out, the chances remain low, and most locations are expected to stay dry.

A better opportunity for more widespread rainfall could arrive around November 1–2, as a stronger weather system potentially moves into the Ohio Valley.

There is still some uncertainty with that system, so we'll continue to watch how the forecast develops over the coming days.

For now, enjoy the beautiful fall weather because we've got plenty more sunshine and comfortable temperatures ahead!