Beautiful Fall Weather Hangs on Midweek

Beautiful fall weather continues midweek with highs pressure still in control, plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll stay dry through the end of the week with highs eventually climbing to the upper 70s, near 80° over the weekend. A late weekend cold front won't bring much rain but will usher in the coldest air of the season so far. The temperature will fall to well below normal, upper 50s to low 60s early next week with overnight lows in the upper 30s. The first chance for patchy frost could be in the works for some. Down south Florida is bracing for the Gulf coast landfall of dangerous, major hurricane Milton late Wednesday night.