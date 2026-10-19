Beautiful Fall Weather this Week

High pressure dominates this week, and we're in for a run of beautiful October days. Expect plenty of sunshine with near normal highs in the upper 60s Monday. With mostly clear skies overnight, it's still chilly. Lows will drop to the upper 30s Tuesday morning. The rest of the week, we'll see more of the same with sunshine and slightly above normal highs consistently in the low to mid 70s.
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