Beautiful Falls Days Continue

Milton Still a Major Threat for Florida
High pressure dominates and our run of spectacular fall days keeps on keepin' on Tuesday. Expect more sunshine with near normal highs in the low to mid 70s through the end of the work week. All attention remains on Florida and the threat of Milton, still looking like a major hurricane at landfall along the Gulf coast Wednesday evening and tracking east/northeast overnight.

