Beautiful Falls Days Continue

High pressure dominates and our run of spectacular fall days keeps on keepin' on Tuesday. Expect more sunshine with near normal highs in the low to mid 70s through the end of the work week. All attention remains on Florida and the threat of Milton, still looking like a major hurricane at landfall along the Gulf coast Wednesday evening and tracking east/northeast overnight.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.