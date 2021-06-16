Beautiful June Days Continue

We have two more spectacular days lined up before weekend changes kick in. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. An added bonus, the humidity stays in check thanks to a continued north to northeast wind. High pressure slides southeast Friday and the wind shifts to the south, southwest. This will bring warmer and muggier air back for the weekend. We'll see rising chances for rounds of showers and storms starting Saturday and continuing through Father's Day into early next week.