Beautiful Late August Days

Spectacular weather keeps on rolling Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. A northerly wind will keep the humidity tamped down and it will be a very comfortable afternoon. High pressure dominates for days with highs slowly climbing into the mid to upper 80s later in the week. The only issue, a cold front may spark a few showers and isolated t-showers Friday.
Posted at 3:25 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 03:25:55-04
