Beautiful Midweek

After a beautiful Tuesday we'll kick it up a notch midweek! Expect more sunshine Wednesday with highs soaring into the mid 60s, well above average warmth feeling more like early to mid April than early March. A cold front will drop south overnight briefly bumping up cloud cover and sparking isolated showers (rain) early Thursday morning. The main impact will be cooler air and Thursday's highs getting knocked back to the 50s. We'll see another, more substantial warm spike early in the weekend with Saturday soaring into the low 70s thanks to a strong southwest flow. Watch for rising shower and storm chances late in the weekend into early next week. Heavy rain will be possible. Don't forget, we have a statewide tornado drill at 10:07 AM Wednesday. Outdoor warning sirens will activate in Lexington.