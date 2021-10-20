Beautiful Midweek Weather

We have one last beautiful day on the way before significant change kicks in for the end of the week. Wednesday will end up mostly sunny and warm with well above average highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday's cold front will bring increasing clouds and a round of showers with the heaviest rain and best chance for a few t-showers in the mix across eastern counties. We'll cool down and dry out early in the weekend, watch for lingering clouds and isolated showers Friday with highs barely into the low 60s and lows in the 40s.