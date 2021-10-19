Beautiful Tuesday

High pressure holds on for another spectacular fall day Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs around 70° with low humidity, it doesn't get much better that that! We'll peak in the low to mid 70s Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front that will throw a round of showers and isolated t-showers our way Thursday. If you plan to check out October's full Hunter's moon the best time to see it will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Increasing cloud cover Wednesday night may impede your view.