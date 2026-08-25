Beautiful weather continues Tuesday

It's been a splendid start to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky weather-wise with plenty of sunshine and most importantly low humidity levels! This created a fall-like feel to the air during the early morning hours with temperatures dipping down into the mid to upper 50s around daybreak, which felt a bit cool almost for this time of the year! As high pressure continues to dominate our weather around the area on Tuesday, look for an another amazing afternoon with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs a few degrees warmer into the low-80s in most locations.

Things look mainly dry into the mid-week although a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out as we start to warm things up a bit more as a weak system approaches from the west. Look for partly sunny skies and afternoon highs sneaking back into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday.

Our best chance for a few storms should be on Thursday as the weak front makes it's way across the commonwealth. While not everyone will see rain, we could see some heavier downpours with the moisture back around and afternoon highs into the upper 80s.

Once the front clears the area, it's back to dry conditions for Friday and into the weekend as another stretch of tranquil weather settles in. The biggest difference is that it will feel much more like late August with afternoon highs climbing back into the upper 80s to near 90° for the final weekend of the month. Fortunately humidity levels won't be off the charts but you'll need to slow it down a bit during the hottest part of the day, especially for any outdoor activities.