Beautiful Weather Keep on Coming

Spectacular September weather keeps on rolling through the end of the week as high pressure takes over. A north to northeast wind will keep humidity down and highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday, eventually topping out around 80° Saturday. A cold front will drop in late in the weekend, increasing cloud cover and sparking a few showers Sunday. After that, we're back into more excellent weather with sunshine and highs in the 70s early next week.

