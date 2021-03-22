Menu

Beautiful Weather Keeps On Coming

But Trouble Brewing Later this Week
Posted at 3:40 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 13:31:49-04

We'll keep that spectacular spring weather from over the weekend rolling Monday with loads of sunshine and above average highs in the mid to upper 60s. Absolutely beautiful! A potent low crawling across the midsection of the country will slowly approach midweek. We'll stay in the 60s but see showers and storms on the rise, especially late Wednesday into Thursday.

