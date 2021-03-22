Beautiful Weather Keeps On Coming

We'll keep that spectacular spring weather from over the weekend rolling Monday with loads of sunshine and above average highs in the mid to upper 60s. Absolutely beautiful! A potent low crawling across the midsection of the country will slowly approach midweek. We'll stay in the 60s but see showers and storms on the rise, especially late Wednesday into Thursday.
Posted at 3:40 AM, Mar 22, 2021
