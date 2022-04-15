Bet On A Cooler Day

Today has been a terrific day at Keeneland with a nice warm afternoon even as the clouds did increase. Just like last weekend, we'll see things falling out of the sky as we get the weekend started. However, we're doing a couple of things better. First off, everything that falls will be just regular ol' rain. Also, we're timing things pretty well with most of the rain falling overnight tonight and just a few showers into tomorrow morning. We'll get some late day sun and highs in the 60s.

LEX 18

That rain tonight is on a cold front, so Easter looks chilly. It could even be a bit frosty early Sunday morning with temperatures in the low and mid 30s. Even with a lot of sunshine, Easter afternoon will only get into the low and mid 50s which will run better than 10 degrees below normal. The chill will last into the early part of the week with highs staying closer to 15 degrees below normal. We just have to get beyond Tuesday because starting Wednesday a really nice warm up kicks in.

