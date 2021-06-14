Better Days Ahead

Those days of seemingly endless rounds of showers, storms and torrential rain are finally over! We have multiple waves of cooler, drier air on the way this week as a couple of dry cold fronts are followed by a big ridge of high pressure. We'll see spectacular days through the middle of the week. Highs will drop from the mid to upper 80s Monday to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. The other thing that's dropping? The dew point. Expect much drier, more comfortable air filtering in as high humidity backs down.