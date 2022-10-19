The big chill lingers midweek with Tuesday's highs edging into the 50s thanks to more sunshine than Tuesday. Watch for a strong west wind that will accentuate the below normal chill. Our coldest lows of the season are possible Thursday morning, dropping to the mid to upper 20s and near record levels for some. We're sunny, high and dry the rest of the week as a mammoth ridge of high pressure slowly drifts east. Highs will rise from the 50s again Thursday to the 60s Friday and well into the 70s the rest of the weekend.