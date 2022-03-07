Big Rain Is Done

We're wrapping up another big weather event as yet more heavy rain has moved through with 1 to 3 inches common for most of us. Lexington picked up just a shade under 3 inches since Sunday.

LEX 18

The rain has been pushed out by a slug of decently cold air that will take our lows tonight into the 20s. We may squeeze a little sun out tomorrow in between weather systems, but it'll remain a cool March day with highs just in the upper 40s.

We'll have some rain, light this time, for Tuesday night into early Wednesday. At this point it's looking just like a cold rain with temperatures in the 30s Tuesday night. The rain ends early Wednesday, but it'll still be cool with highs near 50.

Thursday is looking quiet and then our attention turns to a system coming out of the Gulf for late Friday into Friday night. This system will have a plentiful moisture feed in addition to having fresh cold air arriving at about the same time. The end result is we could very well see some snow flying Friday night into Saturday. Even in the dead of winter this is way too early to talk about accumulation or amounts, but this is just a heads up to stay weather aware as we head toward the weekend.