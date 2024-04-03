Big Spring Chill Midweek

In the wake of Tuesday's severe storms we have a big spring chill inbound the rest of the work week! Expect a mostly cloudy, gusty raw Wednesday with much colder highs on either side of 50° and scattered showers with isolated t-showers. Lows will drop to the mid 30s overnight and with lingering moisture wrapping around a Great Lakes low, we could see a brief transition to scattered rain and snow showers early Thursday morning. Minor accumulation on grass and elevated surfaces is possible but not likely. Thursday stays chilly and gloomy with well below normal highs in the mid to upper 40s and scattered rain showers hanging on. We'll finally shake the rain heading into the weekend and see improving conditions for the opening of the spring meet at Keeneland, although Friday still looks fairly chilly.

