Big Swings this Week

We're in for some wild mood swings from Mother Nature this week! Initially, your StormTracker forecast is spectacular. We'll end up mostly sunny and breezy Monday with highs well above normal, in the upper 50s to low 60s. An approaching frontal system will ramp up chances for active weather later in the week, showers and strong storms look likely Thursday. But on either side of that potent cold front the temperature will spike to near record levels in the 70s midweek then plummet to the upper 30s and 40s as we head into the weekend.