Bitter Arctic Cold Clamps Down through Midweek

The winter storm is over and now the Arctic deep freeze clamps down through midweek. After a few morning flurries we'll end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s Tuesday. Road conditions will continue to be hazardous (especially secondary and back roads) with little melting happening any time soon and even colder air inbound. We'll stay in the 20s Wednesday and bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s Thursday. Lows will be even worse, in the low teens to single digits. A few may see subzero lows Thursday morning depending on cloud cover. This is bitter, pipe bursting cold. Leave cabinet doors on exterior walls open and faucets set to a slow drip on freeze prone sides of your home. Another round of winter weather is on the way Friday night into Saturday with light, accumulating snow possible.