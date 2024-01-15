Winter is here, and in full force just in time for MLK Day! Snow will continue on and off Monday, mainly southeast with additional accumulation expected. There's a significant snowfall gradient from northwest to southeast with hardly anything along the Ohio River to 4" to 8"+ possible across our far southeastern mountain counties through Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect in the Bluegrass with a winter storm warning southeast. Bitter cold Arctic air and powdery snow will make travel difficult and hazardous. Highs will stay in the teens and 20s with a single digit, subzero wind chill. Expect another chance for snow and another shot of Arctic air later this week.
Bitter Cold and Snow Continues Monday, Tuesday
Another Round Later this Week
Posted at 4:20 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 04:20:00-05
Winter is here, and in full force just in time for MLK Day! Snow will continue on and off Monday, mainly southeast with additional accumulation expected. There's a significant snowfall gradient from northwest to southeast with hardly anything along the Ohio River to 4" to 8"+ possible across our far southeastern mountain counties through Tuesday. A winter weather advisory remains in effect in the Bluegrass with a winter storm warning southeast. Bitter cold Arctic air and powdery snow will make travel difficult and hazardous. Highs will stay in the teens and 20s with a single digit, subzero wind chill. Expect another chance for snow and another shot of Arctic air later this week.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.