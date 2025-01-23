Watch Now
Bitter Cold Backs Off

But Arctic Air Lingers Thursday, Friday
The deep freeze doesn't go away Thursday but we will back away from the bitter cold. Arctic air lingers but a southwest breeze will push highs close to freezing in the Bluegrass and into the mid 30s southeast. A cold front tracks through later in the day bringing increasing clouds, a reinforcing a shot of Arctic air and just enough moisture to spark flurries and isolated snow showers, mainly Thursday evening and overnight. We're back to the upper 20s Friday even with sunshine but Saturday will rise to the low 40s, near normal! A late weekend system may bring a few rain/snow showers Sunday into Monday but it's been trending drier.

