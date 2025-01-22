Bitter Cold Snap Starts to Loosen Its Grip

The Arctic deep freeze finally turns a corner after our coldest morning this winter with lows that bottomed out in the low single digits to subzero Wednesday morning. We'll end up mostly to partly sunny Wednesday afternoon with highs edging out of the teens and into the 20s. Not much warmer but a very slow warm up will continue with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday, mostly cloudy skies and flurries possible as a cold front sweeps east. Behind the front, a partly sunny start to the weekend with Friday's highs around 30°. Highs will top out closer to normal, around 40° Saturday and Sunday but we'll see a chance for some late weekend rain and snow showers Sunday into Monday.