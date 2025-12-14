Bitter cold to last until Monday morning

Happy Sunday! It will be a bitterly cold Sunday, with temperatures dropping into the teens this afternoon and wind chills in the negatives across much of the Commonwealth. After last night's cold front and snow, we have cooled down quite a bit for the next couple of days. We will be in the teens this afternoon, and Monday morning will be in the single digits before we warm up to the 30s in the afternoon. Make sure you are wearing plenty of layers if you need to head outside, as wind chills will be in the negatives. However, by midweek, we will warm up, and by Thursday, we will reach the 50s, with a chance of a few showers and storms.