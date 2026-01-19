Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bitterly Cold And It May Be Just The Start

Cold Weather Advisory Tonight
Max Track
Posted

There's a Cold Weather Advisory tonight from I-64 north. Lows tonight head to the mid-upper single digits and wind chills will be near 0 and below.

It stays cold tomorrow as highs stay in the 20s. We will see with some moderation midweek with highs getting to the 40 degree range and a bit of a thaw.

A lobe of the Polar Vortex drops into Minnesota later this week and with it there is a possibility of winter storm coming across the southern half of the US. The details are far from clear this far out, but we'll continue to track the potential for next weekend.

