Black Friday Gets Colder

As we approach the beginning of meteorological winter on Sunday, the season is getting a bit of a head start. A pretty good surge of cold air is arriving tonight which is taking our lows down into the 20s, which will be the coldest night so far this season.

Sunshine will be in abundance tomorrow as high pressure builds overhead, but it's not going to help the thermometer. Highs on Friday will be just getting into the upper 30s, almost 15 degrees below normal. This will also seem warm compared to what's coming in this weekend and into early next week.

WLEX

We're looking at highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens and 20s into early next week. There's also a small snow chance late Saturday into early Sunday, but it's not going to amount to much.

WLEX

The bottom line, just be ready for winter's chill!