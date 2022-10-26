Blustery and Much Cooler Midweek

It wasn't much and certainly didn't impact the drought, but we did pick up a little rain Tuesday night. Wednesday we're left in the wake of the departing low, it's going to be a dreary day. Expect isolated morning showers/sprinkles, a gusty west wind, extensive low cloud cover and much cooler highs in the 50s. High pressure takes over with sunshine returning and highs climbing back into the 60s Thursday and Friday, even taking a shot at 70° Saturday. Another decent chance for rain fires up late in the weekend, widespread Sunday with scattered showers hanging on for Halloween.