Breaking the Cold Snap

High pressure dominates through midweek and we're about to shake that cold snap! Expect plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll see one more night with most of us in the 20s then lows will warm to near freezing and above. Highs will soar as well, we could push 60° by Thanksgiving. Isolated showers (rain) will be possible Thursday with a better chance for scattered showers overnight into Friday as a cold front drops highs back into the 40s this weekend.