Breezy and Cool with a Few Showers Thursday

Low pressure still stalled and spinning over the Great Lakes will keep a strong and very cool west/northwest breeze flowing late in the week. Expect well below normal highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday. We'll also see just enough moisture to keep it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers around, especially from the Bluegrass into northeastern counties closer to the low. The weekend starts off with plenty of sunshine but it's still unseasonably cool, in the 60s Friday and all the way through Memorial Day. Unfortunately, we'll also see a rising chance for rain later in the weekend with showers likely Sunday into Monday. Have an alternate plan ready for any outdoor activities.