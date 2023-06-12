Watch Now
Breezy and Cooler Monday

But Warmer Later this Week
weather
Posted at 3:48 AM, Jun 12, 2023
Those late weekend showers and storms are out of here and we'll end up much cooler Monday with lingering cloud cover. Expect mostly cloudy skies with well below normal highs in the low 70s, Lexington's normal high in early May. We're mostly clear and cool overnight with lows around 50° and patchy fog. Tuesday looks great! Mostly sunny and windy but that southwest wind will push highs to the upper 70s, around 80°. Isolated showers and storms are possible midweek with highs back to near normal, in the low 80s.

