Breezy and Unseasonably Warm Monday

Monday looks balmy with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs soaring to either side of 70° thanks to a strong southwest breeze. Showers and a few t-showers develop overnight and continue on and off Tuesday as a cold front approaches, expect highs in the mid to upper 60s. We'll need to watch for strong storms and bursts of heavy rain. We're drier and cooler midweek, highs will fall to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with lows around freezing.

